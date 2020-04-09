Global 4D Printing In Healthcare Market Is Expected to Reach USD 40.69 Million by 2027 : Fior Markets

4D Printing In Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, Programmable Material, Software & Services), Technology, Application, End User, and Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

The 4D printing is expected to transform the healthcare industry in the upcoming years. The 4D priming is likely to bring the unimaginable capacities to the healthcare industry. For instance, 4D printing can be used for the minimization of the surgery, development of new medicines, and launch of new personalized drugs. In addition to this, the 4D printing is projected to offer the benefits to the healthcare industry, which cannot be covered by the 3D printing technology. Furthermore, it has immense application in the areas such as tissue engineering, self-assembling human-scale biomaterials, and chemotherapy. Moreover, there is also development is going in for the launch of 4D medical devices such as a splint, stents, bioprinting and orthodontic devices.

4D printing technology is based on the same technology of 3D printing, which involves the creation of physical objects with the help of blueprint. In the 4D printing, the material can be transformed into different shapes, sizes, when it is triggered by the energy such as water, heat, and wind. For this, it requires the special materials for the printing, which can go for the self-transformation when triggered by the energy.

Global 4D printing in healthcare market is projected to witness the rapid growth over the forecast period. Increasing technological development in the healthcare industry is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the market. In addition to this, increasing demand for 4D printing in the medical field as it has application in self-reconfiguring protein, further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in the 4D printing for the potential application in the healthcare sector also fuelling the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulation for the use of 4D printing in the healthcare may limit the growth of the market.

Key players operating in the global 4D printing in healthcare market include EnvisionTEC, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialize, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, and Dassault Systèmes among others. To gain the significant market share in the global 4D printing in the healthcare market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2018, Poietis announced the launch of a new 4D bioprinting platform, titled Next Generation Bioprinting (NGB), which helps to incorporate automation, robotics and sensors, to improve performance.

In September 2019, the Dassault Systèmes announced that it has entered into the partnership with the 3DEXPERIENCE to develop the 4D platform.

The software & services segment accounted for the major market share of 68.86% in the year 2019

Based on component type, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into equipment, programmable material, and software & services. The software & services segment accounted for the major market share of 68.86% in the year 2019. The software & services has the broad range of applications in the 4D printing technology for developing the prototype, to change the shape and size. In addition to this, many companies are working on the development of software for the 4D applications, further driving the growth of the market.

The PolyJet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.65% over the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into FDM, PolyJet, stereolithography, and SLS. The PolyJet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.65% over the forecast period. It helps for the development of various shapes and sized based on the smallest details in the 4D printing technology. In addition to this, it offers different colours and material for the 4D printing technologies.

The medical and research model accounted for the major market share of 68.23% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the market is divided into medical & research models, surgical guides, and patient-specific implants. The medical and research model accounted for the major market share of 68.23% in the year 2019. Increasing research and development activities in 4D printing technology for new development and innovation in the healthcare field, driving the growth of the market.

The dental laboratories are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.69% over the forecast period

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users. The dental laboratories are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.69% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for the 4D printing in the dental implant, driving the growth of the market. The 4D printed material is placed during the dental implants to act as a soft cushion to prevent the injuries.

Regional Segment Analysis of the 4D Printing In Healthcare Market



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global 4D printing in healthcare market classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global 4D printing in the healthcare market and held the market share of 45.26% in the year 2019. The new technology adoption and advanced healthcare system are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the North America. In addition to this, many companies have formed a collaboration with the research organizations to develop the innovative products, further boosting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.6% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advanced technologies in the healthcare sector is one of the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government initiative to enhance the healthcare sector in terms of technological development in the countries such as India and China, further boosting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



About the report:

The global 4D printing in healthcare market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

