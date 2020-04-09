Food Robotics Market To Reach USD 3,441.9 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

High cost of labor, expansions of scientific research, food and beverages industry demand, improved efficiency and reduced workspace are major growth drivers.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Robotics market was valued at USD 1,463.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,441.9 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5%. In the modern competitive business, the role of robots is becoming significant for industrial applications. The important factor for using robots in the industry aims at reducing human inference and to increase the productivity. The shortage of manpower led the global industry to use more robots and it enhanced the annual growth rate of robots globally. Robotic research have expanded the domestic industry, promoted the technological standard and the development of the small and medium manufacturers. The robot transformation in service sector has significantly increased business productivity and customer experience.



When looking into the food industry, the robots serve for much purpose, mainly in production systems for material handling and packaging operations. The evolution of robotic applications in food industry evolved and the growth was not effective due to high technology related costs. After realizing the consistency of robotic jobs, with improved efficiency and reduced workspace, food industry expanded the use of robots for various applications which resulted in high productivity. Based on the industry, robots can be divided into categories- Industrial, service and military robots, agricultural, mobile and telerobots.

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the food safety regulations and the increasing labor costs in the region. The regulatory measures initiated by FDA regarding food safety in the American market is expected to drive the demand for the automated systems. The increasing labor costs in the food industry are driving the market towards the adoption of automated systems in the region.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2831

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income is increasing the demand for packaged and processed food in the emerging economies and thus, further influencing the adoption of automation technologies to enhance the food production capabilities. Yaskawa Electric Corporation opened a new production facility in Slovenia on April 2019. The company had already started European production of its Motoman robots by the end of 2018. The investment volume for the current project is about 25 million euros. The new plant supplements the existing production facilities in Japan and China and will satisfy about 80% of the European demand for Motoman robots. With the new worldwide third production facility for Motoman industrial robots, Yaskawa is reacting to the sharp rise in demand from this important region. This will lead to shortened supply chains and delivery times, thus enabling Yaskawa to react faster to regional market requirements and customers shifting demand.

COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

Across the world, robots are being used to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the unique coronavirus, by taking on cleaning and food preparation jobs that are considered dangerous for humans. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement and supply chains. Due to these interruptions, food delivery service Ele.me employed food robots to deliver meals to isolated individuals held in a hotel who was suspected of possessing the virus. While many of these companies have tested or already launched robot delivery on a small scale, the demand generated by the coronavirus made them scale up their robotic services. Robots were also employed in kitchens to cook food and to serve food at restaurants.

Furthermore, UVD Robots, a Danish company, formed from Odense University Hospital and Blue Ocean Robotics, has been at the forefront of providing disinfection and food delivery robots to China to support and fight the spread of the infection. The company also signed a contract agreement with Sunay Healthcare Supply in February 2020 and had shipped many of its self-driving robots that sanitize hospitals, deliver food & medicines, and other areas with ultraviolet light. The company reported this limits the spread of the virus without exposing staff of the hospital to the risk of infection. The New York Times also reported that the outbreak is fostering demand for Zhen Robotics and its RoboPony, a self-driving cart that is sold to hospitals, retailers, apartment complexes, and malls. The robot is also being used by Sunin.com Group Ltd. to deliver food and other necessities to households in China affected by the outbreak.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Industrial and collaborative robots in the food industry are increasingly being deployed in primary processing and secondary processing applications

Robotic automation has pervaded an incredibly diverse range of industries all over the globe – the food processing industry is one of the final frontiers of robotic automation

One of the most important advances in robotic technology for food processing has been the introduction of more advanced grippers

There are soft grippers that can quickly but gently handle sensitive food products such as fruits and vegetables. Other types of grippers, such as vacuum grippers, have also shown promise in handling delicate or irregularly shaped items

Many advanced grippers are also paired with robust robotic vision technology to guide the robotic arm, allowing it to compensate for variations in product shape. This creates greater accuracy and consistency in processing applications

Packaging and palletizing applications are the two main areas where robots are being used; the market share of these two applications are expected to be 33.8% and 22.0 by 2027

Some of the key market players are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Incorporated (U.S.), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Staubli International Corporation (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), and Bastian Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2831

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Food robotics market on the application, type and region:

On the basis of type, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

On the basis of payload, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Low (<10 Kg)

Medium (>10 Kg–<100 Kg)

Heavy (>100 Kg)

On the basis of application, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Palletizing

Pick & place

Packaging

Repackaging

Processing

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Beverages

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Dairy

Bakery

Fruits & vegetables

Confectionery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-robotics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.