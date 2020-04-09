Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2030: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global switching equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7.36% and reach $255.02 billion by 2023. The increase in the popularity of IoT devices has led to a rise in the switching equipment market. However, the installation process of network switches is complex as it involves high accuracy and a number of sub-processes, which hinders the growth of the switching equipment market during the historic period.

The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services. Switching equipment refers to devices that open and close electric circuits in general. These are used to build connections between nodes within a network. Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes. The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.

The global switching equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Application - The switching equipment market is segmented into enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers, and storage providers.

By Geography - The global switching equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American switching equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global switching equipment market.

Trends In The Switching Equipment Market

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in the switching equipment market, emerging as a major trend for network switches. PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches. PoE technology also has the ability to combine networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to powered devices.

Potential Opportunities In The Switching Equipment Market

With increase in technology, improved earning capacity, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global switching equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the switching equipment market include ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tellabs, Inc., ADTRAN Inc., Aliathon Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation, and BTI.

