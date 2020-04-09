Canned Tuna Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Canned Tuna Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Canned Tuna Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Canned Tuna Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Canned Tuna market is valued at 4753.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7275.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

The major players in global Canned Tuna market include:

Dongwon

Bumble Bee Foods

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Crown Prince, Inc.

Natural Sea

Wild Planet

American Tuna

Century Pacific Food

Frinsa del Noroeste

Hagoromo

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Canned Tuna market is segmented into

Canned White Tuna

Canned Light Tuna

The segment of canned white tuna holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 64%.

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna about 58%.

Global Canned Tuna Market: Regional Analysis

The Canned Tuna market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Canned Tuna market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Canned Tuna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Canned Tuna

1.2 Canned Tuna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Canned White Tuna

1.2.3 Canned Light Tuna

1.3 Canned Tuna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Canned Tuna Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Retailers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Canned Tuna Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Canned Tuna Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Canned Tuna Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canned Tuna Business

6.1 Dongwon

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Dongwon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Dongwon Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Dongwon Products Offered

6.1.5 Dongwon Recent Development

6.2 Bumble Bee Foods

6.2.1 Bumble Bee Foods Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Bumble Bee Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Bumble Bee Foods Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bumble Bee Foods Products Offered

6.2.5 Bumble Bee Foods Recent Development

6.3 Thai Union Group (TUF)

6.3.1 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Thai Union Group (TUF) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Thai Union Group (TUF) Products Offered

6.3.5 Thai Union Group (TUF) Recent Development

6.4 Crown Prince, Inc.

6.4.1 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Crown Prince, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Crown Prince, Inc. Products Offered

6.4.5 Crown Prince, Inc. Recent Development

6.5 Natural Sea

6.5.1 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Natural Sea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Natural Sea Products Offered

6.5.5 Natural Sea Recent Development

6.6 Wild Planet

6.6.1 Wild Planet Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Wild Planet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Wild Planet Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Wild Planet Products Offered

6.6.5 Wild Planet Recent Development

6.7 American Tuna

6.6.1 American Tuna Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 American Tuna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 American Tuna Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 American Tuna Products Offered

6.7.5 American Tuna Recent Development

6.8 Century Pacific Food

6.8.1 Century Pacific Food Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Century Pacific Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Century Pacific Food Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Century Pacific Food Products Offered

6.8.5 Century Pacific Food Recent Development

6.9 Frinsa del Noroeste

6.9.1 Frinsa del Noroeste Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Frinsa del Noroeste Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Frinsa del Noroeste Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Frinsa del Noroeste Products Offered

6.9.5 Frinsa del Noroeste Recent Development

6.10 Hagoromo

6.10.1 Hagoromo Canned Tuna Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Hagoromo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Hagoromo Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hagoromo Products Offered

6.10.5 Hagoromo Recent Development

Continued….

