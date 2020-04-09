Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 18 deaths and total of 1845 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 782 WESTERN CAPE 495 KWAZULU – NATAL 354 FREE STATE 88 EASTERN CAPE 45 LIMPOPO 21 MPUMALANGA 21 NORTH WEST 15 NORTHERN CAPE 13 UNALLOCATED 11

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from our last report.

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS We are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.

NO. PROVINCE SEX AGE 1 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 48 2 FREE STATE MALE 85 3 GAUTENG MALE 79 4 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 46 5 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 74 6 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 63 7 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 81 8 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 80 9 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 80 10 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 82 11 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 86 12 WESTERN CAPE MALE 57 13 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 60 14 FREE STATE MALE 55 15 FREE STATE MALE 77 16 GAUTENG MALE 49 17 GAUTENG MALE 52 18 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 70

Issued by: Department of Health



