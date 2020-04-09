Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 18 deaths and total of 1845 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
782
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
495
|
KWAZULU – NATAL
|
354
|
FREE STATE
|
88
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
45
|
LIMPOPO
|
21
|
MPUMALANGA
|
21
|
NORTH WEST
|
15
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
13
|
UNALLOCATED
|
11
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from our last report.
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS We are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.
We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.
|
NO.
|
PROVINCE
|
SEX
|
AGE
|
1
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
FEMALE
|
48
|
2
|
FREE STATE
|
MALE
|
85
|
3
|
GAUTENG
|
MALE
|
79
|
4
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
FEMALE
|
46
|
5
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
MALE
|
74
|
6
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
FEMALE
|
63
|
7
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
FEMALE
|
81
|
8
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
FEMALE
|
80
|
9
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
MALE
|
80
|
10
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
FEMALE
|
82
|
11
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
MALE
|
86
|
12
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
MALE
|
57
|
13
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
MALE
|
60
|
14
|
FREE STATE
|
MALE
|
55
|
15
|
FREE STATE
|
MALE
|
77
|
16
|
GAUTENG
|
MALE
|
49
|
17
|
GAUTENG
|
MALE
|
52
|
18
|
KWAZULU-NATAL
|
MALE
|
70
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
