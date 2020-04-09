Healthcare Fraud Detection | World Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2020

Summary: -

Generally, the major market performers are actively participating in business advancement in the healthcare fraud detection and related organizations. For illustration, in 2019 Optum, Inc. purchased DaVita Medical Group, one of the foremost independent medical groups in the US. Frauds in healthcare increase the burden on the healthcare industry as a rise in the healthcare cost directly involve the products and services. The global healthcare fraud detection market is in the growing healthcare business continuum. The factors driving global healthcare fraud detection market are the rising number of patients opting for health insurance, an increase in the incidents of fraudulent activities, the escalation in healthcare expenditure, and others. However, the unwillingness of the end users to adopt healthcare fraud analytics systems in growing regions are likely to restrain the growth of the global healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period. For example, agreeing to the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) the financial losses suffered from healthcare frauds add up to roughly USD 10 billion each year. This suggests that there is a looming need to detect fraudulent activities in healthcare business which in turn will boost the global healthcare fraud detection market. Healthcare fraud is a misrepresentation or intentional deception of facts by either healthcare specialists or patients, which can cause in illicit disbursements or advantages.

Major Key Players Covered in Healthcare Fraud Detection Market are:

The projected onlookers in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market are companies like International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), UNITEDHEALTH group, SAS Institute Inc., FAIR ISAAC Corporation, McKesson Corporation, EXLSERVICE Holdings, Inc., DXC Technology Company, LEXISNEXIS, COTIVITI INC., WIPRO LIMITED, and CGI INC.

The report on the Healthcare Fraud Detection market based on the latest data provides a concise industry overview along with a comprehensive study on the overall market. The product definition with that of the allied industry offerings and the major applications regarding the various end-industries have been provided. The report gives an in-depth study regarding the key trends that may determine the market prospects in the coming years. The industry technological standards involving the production and management have been covered by the report. The study conducted is inclusive of the industry trends and competitive and regional analysis covering the period 2020-2024.

Market Dynamics of Healthcare Fraud Detection Services

Studying the market in terms of the growth and expansion, the report covers the causative factors influencing the Healthcare Fraud Detection market. The market value and pricing history concerning the product and services and other volume trends are also presented in this report. The existent competitive status and the impact that government policies and regulations have on the Healthcare Fraud Detection market are also presented by the report. The infrastructural and technological advancements in this industry that may drive the market in the coming years have also been analyzed. All of the market drivers and trends have been considered while providing the forecast.

Market Segmentation of Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2020

The different aspects of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market regarding the products and the applications have been used for the segmentation analysis. The geographical segments have been considered for the regional analysis. The major regions of the world classified as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. All the key countries in these regions have been studied extensively. This section aims to give a detailed study of all the major components of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market and provide a forecast for each market segment identified.

Market Research Methodology of Healthcare Fraud Detection Industry

The research conducted as a part of the extensive study carried out on the Healthcare Fraud Detection market has been done by adopting Porter’s Five Forces model among other methodologies. The assessment for the period 2020-2024 has been provided along with the research covering all the segments of the market. Regarding the company segments and competitive landscape, the report presents an in-depth SWOT analysis to help give a better understanding of the market status and prospects.

