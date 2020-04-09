Vacuum Cleaning Robots Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research and developments going on in developing innovative smart products is at its best at this point of time. And the main aim of researchers has always been to make the human lives simpler and technology enabled. This urge of the scientists to make life easier with the help of technology is seen responsible to boost the Global vacuum cleaning robots market in the years to come. Vacuum cleaning robots are a part of the home automation system. They are significantly helpful in reducing human efforts to perform daily based chores in the household. Robotic vacuum cleaners are powered by Artificial intelligence(AI) technology and are fully automatic. They can be controlled with almost zero human intervention. They have built-in navigation system and sensors which lets them clean the floor without hitting any object. These robotic machines are equipped with voice recognition feature and Wi-Fi, enabling remote device control from anywhere in the house. That's why the vacuum cleaning robots are now preferred over the traditional cleaners. This is expected to boost the revenue share of the Global vacuum cleaning robots market during the forecast period.

The intelligent vacuum cleaners are compact in size making them easily clean the area under beds, chairs, or tables. The modern vacuum cleaners are fitted with advanced air filters which cleans the in-house pollution. This helps avoid lung problems in people. The factors like increasing pollution levels, rising awareness towards cleanliness and hygiene are foreseen to upsurge the demand of the Global vacuum cleaning robots market worldwide. Other factors like increasing no. of working women, more focus on hospitality and tourism sectors, growth in demand of smart electrical products are set to boost the sales of the robotic vacuum cleaners in upcoming years. Also, there is rising demand from consumers related to the wooden flooring as it is easy to maintain than the carpets. This factor is also turning the wheels on for the Global vacuum cleaning robots market.

The only limitation forseen to slow the growth of the Global vacuum cleaning robots market is the high cost of the device and dependence on batteries. This will restrict the prospective buyers from buying the product.

The Global vacuum cleaning robots market is segmented into product type and applications type. The product type is categorized into single function and multi function. The applications type is categorized into home, office and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The vacuum cleaning robots market is studied for following geographies : USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and South America. The automation technology is quite advanced in Japan and China giving rise to stiff competition in the market with Japan leading the way. North America is also expected to boost the revenue share of the Global vacuum cleaning robots market owing to the larger house spaces and extensive use of carpets.

Industry News

July 2019 : A Singaporean based robotics company named Lionsbot announced the development of various models of the vacuum cleaning robots that can do multitasking. The tasks include mopping, vacuuming, sweeping, shining and even transporting the heavy equipment. This will lead to the ascension of the market in the upcoming years.

