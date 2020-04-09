Coronavirus – Nigeria: Demonstration of handwashing as one of the precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19

Nomadic community leader & Polio personnel demonstrated #handwashing as one of the precautionary measures to prevent #COVID19 & stressed #PhysicalDistancing in a nomadic community of security-compromised Borno State.



