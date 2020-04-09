Recombinant DNA Technology Market to emerge with a CAGR of 6.92%

Recombinant DNA Technology Market

Recombinant DNA technology market growth is primarily responsible for the production of recombinant products using rDNA techniques accompanied by CRISPR / Cas9 nuclease, ZFN, and TALEN for fast genome editing with no organism cap.

In particular, the existence of robust bio-pharmaceutical pipeline, recombinant protein pipeline, to drive the adoption of recombinant DNA technology over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, growth in Genetically Modified (GM) crop hectarage worldwide is a tribute to this technology's popularity in the agriculture and food field.

In addition, the use of these technologies has prompted the development of biofuels and bio-pesticides in other non-conventional applications to tackle environmental issues.

The rDNA technology has revolutionized the medical sector and is impacting clinical practice ever more. Therapeutic agents claim supremacy over the corresponding segments attributable to the emergence of a large number of genetically modified goods for clinical use.

Regional analysis of recombinant DNA technology market value

The North American region holds the major market share attributed to the fact that a significant number of participants in biopharmaceutical manufacturing are headquartered in the U.S. and other developed countries in this region.

Secondly, regional growth is driven by the presence of effective regulatory bodies to monitor the various ethical and scientific concerns related to the use of technology.

Additionally, end products which use rDNA techniques in the Pharmaceutical & Biotech segment are highly valued and display significant productivity improvements.

Further, the emergence of low-cost manufacturing centers in Asian economies, such as China, India and Japan has given considerable attention to translocating the business in this region from international entities.

However, with the increasing pressure of product improvement and the consequent stress on producers to meet the needs of customers, this technology has slowly emerged as a panacea for tackling these healthcare issues.

Collaboration, premeditated studies by key players to trigger the market share

Advancement in R&D activities, strategic approaches, and collaboration among the key companies are driving the market growth.

For instance, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sevenfact for the treatment and control of bleeding episodes occurring in patients aged ≥12 years with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

Further, in 2020 Sanofi collaborated with BARDA. Aslo, researchers at Sanofi leverages its earlier recombinant DNA technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, in 2020, AMD approached on their latest RDNA architecture with good mid-range cards.

Moreover, Mexico is focused on testing its own Covid-19 vaccine created with recombinant DNA technology. As well, Medicago is focused on developing COVID-19 vaccine occurs from recombinant DNA being transferred by a bacterial vector to the nucleus of plant cells.

Additionally, with use of recombinant DNA technology IU researchers to work on COVID-19 vaccine for modify genetic information of the rotavirus to make 13 proteins.

Other market players contributing in recombinant DNA technology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc), Profacgen; Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GenScript, Pfizer Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc. Biogen, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, New England Biolabs., Cibus, Monsanto Company, and Horizon Discovery Group PLC among others.

