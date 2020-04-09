Fun Kids Creative Writing Contest Rewards Winning Entries 'Get Paid to Eat Gig'

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA

The purpose of creative contest is to teach kids positive values. Chosen winners get hired for a paid food critic gig to write reviews for LA's Best Dishes.

Inspire your kids to participate today and land the funnest Foodie writing gig...'Get Paid to Eat!'” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency funding cause Love to Feed LA ; is sponsoring ' LA Foodie Kids ' the funnest creative writing contest to identify Junior High Students who love food, have a fun creative style, and a positive attitude about life.Kids who write the most inspiring writing entries, will be hired for a paid writing gig (write restaurant dish review), enjoy food delivered to their home, and a $15 gift card (upon successfully submitting review).According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Creative writing inspired me to combine my recruiting talent, passion for food, and purpose to 'make life fun and rewarding.' I created this awesome contest and fun foodie gig for kids who love to use their talent for good."How ' Kids Get Paid to Eat ' First Participate in Creative Writing ContestParents visit website www.LAFoodieKids.com to get started.About LA's Funnest Foodie Kids Gig1. Get L.A.'s Best Food in the Hood Delivered to Home (and Paid for).2. Write a review of the Food, 3 sentences in 15 minutes or less.3. Get paid $15 gift card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Creative writing is a powerful skill that can inspire kids to change the world with their imagination...re-write their career/life path, overcome obstacles, and be the best version of themselves....greatness doesn't have a number as talent is ageless..."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com Need to solve a cloud, cyber security, network services problem? Consider hiring a preferred consulting partner who is helping Love to Feed LA (including paid writing gigs for kids www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com ) to learn more visit www.ITConsultingforGood.com Love to make a difference, and dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund 'Feed the ER' to learn more visit www.BestFoodintheHood.com Join to have fun and enjoy dining for good.



