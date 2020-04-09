Applied Cannabis Research Launches Anxiety Study in an Anxious Covid-19 World

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Cannabis Research, a division of Southern Cannabis Holdings (SCH), is pleased to announce the launch of a Research Study* to explore medicinal cannabis as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has in recent years drawn increasing interest as a treatment for a range of neuropsychiatric disorders, but there couldn’t be a better time to explore the effects of CBD on anxiety due to an environment that is conducive to heightened anxiety not just for those prone to this chronic condition, but also due to lack of job security, self-isolation and fears of illness for oneself and loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights:

-Applied Cannabis Research has launched a national Research Study for patients suffering from anxiety who have exhausted conventional therapies

-Purpose is to study effects of CBD-based products on symptoms arising from excessive fear and anxiety such as depression, Acute Stress Reaction, sleep disturbance, panic disorder (PD), dysregulation of appetite, PTSD, social anxiety disorder (SAD), and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD)

-Anxiety affects up to 1 in 4 Australians according to Beyond Blue and has anecdotally exponentially increased due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19

-Study is currently recruiting 200 suitable patients over the age of 18 from across Australia through the medical chain CA Clinics*

-Patients may be eligible for free doctor consultations but will incur some product costs

Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Advisory Board member at CA Clinics commented: ““Medicinal cannabis is increasingly being explored as part of GP mental health treatment plans for a range of conditions for which there is some evidence of efficacy including panic disorders, phobias and sleep disturbances. It may also provide benefits for more specific forms of anxiety such as PTSD as cannabinoids have been shown to change how the brain processes memories, and studies with Australian veterans suffering from PTSD are ongoing. “

Dr Hardy added: “There has been an increase in patients presenting with anxiety symptoms since Covid-19, which is of particular concern especially when coupled with other chronic conditions. It is imperative for sufferers to have access to the resources and treatment that can best assist them at this time, and Telehealth is certainly an increasingly important and safe avenue to provide this, as it requires no physical contact or travel – essential ingredients while the population is being urged to self-isolate.”

Professor Ian Brighthope, founding president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) says: “There is a growing body of evidence supporting the use of medicinal cannabis as an effective therapy for patients suffering from various forms of anxiety, resulting in improved patient quality-of-life, long-term mental health management and side effect profile.”

Dr John Barlow, principal research investigator at Applied Cannabis Research commented: “Current evidence indicates CBD has considerable potential as a treatment for multiple anxiety disorders, but no studies have investigated chronic CBD dosing, and there is a clear need to further explore its chronic and therapeutic effects in a clinical setting”

Eli Turner, patient at CA Clinics, spoke of his personal experience: “Before CBD, I didn’t sleep at all and I wasn’t eating properly. And when you have chronic pain, even if it doesn’t hurt, your mind prepares for it and your body can seize up. CBD has replaced my anti-depressants, anti-inflammatories and painkillers all in one. It’s helped me relax, helped my joint pains, sleep right and eat well. It also had no side-effects for me while my anti-depressants did and would get a lot worse over time. Additionally, anti-depressants are addictive and stop you driving, whereas CBD isn’t like that.”

Available for interview:

-Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Advisory, CA Clinics

-Prof Ian Brighthope, ACNEM founding president

-Patient who has been prescribed medicinal cannabis for anxiety

For Media Enquiries: contact@ajdmedia.com.au or call 0459034092

*About the Research Study

Healthcare professionals and eligible patients over the age of 18 seeking more details regarding the Anxiety Research Study or medicinal cannabis treatment pathways can contact CA Clinics at 1300 991 477 info@caclinics.com.au

About Applied Cannabis Research

Applied Cannabis Research is a specialist contract research organisation providing medicinal cannabis companies with services to assess the therapeutic efficacy of their products. Applied Cannabis Research undertakes a range of ethical observational studies nationally into various conditions where patients have exhausted conventional therapies. For more information: info@appliedcannabisresearch.com.au or (+61) 2 8294 6406 @CannabisApplied

About CA Clinics

CA Clinics is the first and largest network of medicinal cannabis clinics in Australia, helping patients with chronic conditions such as chronic pain to access better health outcomes and improve their quality of life. For more information: www.cannabisaccessclinics.com.au or info@caclinics.com.au @caccessclinics

About Southern Cannabis Holdings: SCH specializes in building and operating cannabis businesses in markets where cannabis is regulated as a pharmaceutical product. SCH companies include CA Clinics, Applied Cannabis Research

and FreshLeafAnalytics . To find out more about SCH: www.southerncannabisholdings.com.au info@southerncannabisholdings.com.au



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.