The Smile Generation® Launches New PSA Urging Patients with Dental Emergencies to Conserve Hospital ER Capacity During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Irvine CA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smile Generation®, the referral service that connects prospective patients with trusted local dentists in their communities, has launched a brand new public service announcement (PSA) in response to the global healthcare crisis, urging patients with dental emergencies to conserve hospital ER and urgent care capacity during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 2.2 million patients in the United States visit hospital ERs for dental emergencies annually, many which are not equipped to handle definitive dental care. In response, Smile Generation-trusted dentists throughout the United States have been actively supporting their communities by providing emergency and essential dental care to patients in need. To watch the PSA, click HERE.

“If you have a dental emergency, please help preserve the precious PPE resources at the hospital ERs and urgent care centers by going into a dental office for your dental emergencies,” said Dr. Sudhakar “Sonny” Chokka, DDS, Owner Dentist of Rialto Dental Group and Orthodontics in California and a Smile Generation-trusted dentist. “My sister is an ICU nurse who deals directly on the front lines with patients with COVID-19. We have an urgent need for patients with dental emergencies to go to their dentists and stay away from hospitals. During these unprecedented times, it’s important to reinforce the critical role dentists play within the healthcare system.”

The Smile Generation remains committed to doing everything it can to help people across the country find local dentists for #dentalemergencies. If you are a patient requiring emergency #dentalcare, please do not go to the ER or urgent care as they are needed to preserve maximum capacity for COVID-19 and other emergencies. Patients may find a board certified dentist near their location for #dentalemergencies by calling 1-800-SmileGen (800-764-5343). Additionally, patients now have the option to use TeleDentistry, a significant new platform that allows anyone with a smart phone, tablet or a computer to connect with a Smile Generation-trusted clinician who can review their patients’ symptoms via live video and assess what their best course of action is. For patients needing in-office care, same-day appointments will be scheduled for them.

In addition, a group of concerned dentists have launched a grassroots social media movement, #DentalER, in response to the Novel Coronavirus. This new campaign urges dentists throughout the United States to get involved in their communities by providing emergency and essential dental care for patients. For more information about the #DentalER movement, click HERE.

How dentists and others can join the movement:

Record a short 10-30 second video urging patients to see a dentist for dental emergencies Post the video to their social media channels Include #DentalER, #COVID19, and hashtags of any preferred dental associations or other interested parties

