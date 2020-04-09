The Crooked Path is Donating Proceeds from Mask Sales to Charity in Response to COVID-19.

The Crooked Path, Burbank California

California based small business The Crooked Path, is using online personal use cloth masks sales to raise money for the Red Cross.

We saw mask distribution as an opportunity to serve our community, while also helping raise funds for the American Red Cross, who's a leader in humanitarian aid during moments of crisis.” — Popi Mavros, Co-Owner The Crooked Path

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crooked Path occult apothecary in Burbank, Ca. owned by Sal Santoro and Popi Mavros has consistently used the small business as a hub for charitable works and the pair are leading the charge to raise funds for the American Red Cross through online personal use cloth mask sales in direct response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.The new program puts local artist to work by designing and creating personal use cloth masks in accordance with local ordinances and CDC guidelines. The store processes and ships the orders while donating 100% of the net proceeds to the American Red Cross. Currently, the store is working with Jessica Zavala and Mia X and are adding additional local artists who are looking for a home to sell their personal use cloth masks.The Crooked Path has consistently provided opportunities for their clientele and local community to give back. Past store fundraisers have included donations to: Meals on Wheels, the Burbank Animal Shelter, Vice Is Nice a no-kill center and sanctuary, and Frosted Faces a non-profit focused on senior animals. Sal and Popi are currently evaluating the prospects for an additional May fundraiser as well.The Crooked Path is an occult apothecary offering products, tools, and services for all your off the beaten path needs. They specialize in custom spell candles and oils often created by co-owner and celebrity/ occult specialist Sal Santoro. Sal's 30 years experience in all things magick has led to him being one of the go to sources in Hollywood for demystifying this misunderstood craft.Located in the vibrant Magnolia Park area of Burbank, California, The Crooked Path features an extensive apothecary of herbs and oils, unique in-store only goods and clothing, a craft-your-own custom candle station, weekly classes, a multipurpose communal space, a reading room, art gallery space, and more. The goods and services available at The Crooked Path have moved to online sales and curb-side pick up during the stay-at-home orders in effect in Los Angeles County.



