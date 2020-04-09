The Crooked Path is Donating Proceeds from Mask Sales to Charity in Response to COVID-19.
California based small business The Crooked Path, is using online personal use cloth masks sales to raise money for the Red Cross.
The new program puts local artist to work by designing and creating personal use cloth masks in accordance with local ordinances and CDC guidelines. The store processes and ships the orders while donating 100% of the net proceeds to the American Red Cross. Currently, the store is working with Jessica Zavala and Mia X and are adding additional local artists who are looking for a home to sell their personal use cloth masks.
The Crooked Path has consistently provided opportunities for their clientele and local community to give back. Past store fundraisers have included donations to: Meals on Wheels, the Burbank Animal Shelter, Vice Is Nice a no-kill center and sanctuary, and Frosted Faces a non-profit focused on senior animals. Sal and Popi are currently evaluating the prospects for an additional May fundraiser as well.
The Crooked Path is an occult apothecary offering products, tools, and services for all your off the beaten path needs. They specialize in custom spell candles and oils often created by co-owner and celebrity/ occult specialist Sal Santoro. Sal's 30 years experience in all things magick has led to him being one of the go to sources in Hollywood for demystifying this misunderstood craft.
Located in the vibrant Magnolia Park area of Burbank, California, The Crooked Path features an extensive apothecary of herbs and oils, unique in-store only goods and clothing, a craft-your-own custom candle station, weekly classes, a multipurpose communal space, a reading room, art gallery space, and more. The goods and services available at The Crooked Path have moved to online sales and curb-side pick up during the stay-at-home orders in effect in Los Angeles County.
Lisa Malcolm
LRM Publicity
+1 818-975-0391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.