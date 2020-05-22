Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Amazing Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kentucky who Also had Asbestos Exposure to Get Compensated

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY, USA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer and had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy might receive financial compensation that might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes-as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303. The Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Kentucky we are trying to identify- had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. he is over 60 years old and he served in the navy prior to 1982.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-what do you have to lose-if you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos?" www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kentucky to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.