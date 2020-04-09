Bloom Healthcare Offering COVID-19 Testing and Treatment for Seniors

Colorado-Based Primary Care Providers Are Ready With Testing, Treatment & Prevention Now Available

Our dedicated physician-lead team is ready to test for, treat and help prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.” — Dr. Thomas Lally

DENVER, CO, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Healthcare, a physician-led, primary and urgent care provider for seniors, is offering COVID-19 testing, treatment and prevention for Bloom patients across Colorado.



Denver-based Bloom Healthcare specializes in caring for older adults, in communities and private homes, now via telehealth. It's easy for seniors to enroll with Bloom, via chat, phone, or web enrollment; patients are admitted virtually and same day, with little to no paperwork. Services are covered by most insurances/Medicare/Medicare Advantage.

"We are here 24/7 to help Colorado seniors, our most vulnerable community, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Tom Lally, CEO of Bloom Healthcare."

Bloom's founder, nationally recognized senior care physician Dr. Thomas Lally, saw firsthand the gaps in treating homebound seniors while in residency, over 20+ years ago. Dr. Lally & the Bloom team have helped thousands of patients across Colorado with their Primary Care At Home services.

In addition to their COVID-19 initiatives, Bloom providers can treat patients in real time, 24/7 for all needs, including pain & symptom management, medication management & refills via FaceTime, Zoom, or any conferencing software.(Care by phone is available for those who do not have video capabilities.)

About Bloom Healthcare: We provide physician-led healthcare specializes in caring for older adults, in communities and private homes, now primarily via telehealth. Bloom remains dedicated to supporting our patients and communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. In an effort to limit patient and provider exposure while still providing vitally needed access to quality care, we will be offering Telehealth services to all of our partner communities for the duration of the coronavirus threat. Our providers will be available to treat patients on multiple days throughout the week as well as weekends for pain and symptom management, medication management, and virtual admissions.



