Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Alabama Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Compensated

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person in Alabama with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. You will be glad that you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Alabama.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Alabama’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.