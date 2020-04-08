Latest Release: Blockchain in Healthcare Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, iSolve

Blockchain in Healthcare

How COVID19 Pandemic Impact on Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market?

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Major Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Guardtime (Estonia) , Gem (United States), Chronicled (United States), PokitDok (United States), iSolve (United States), Hashed Health (United States), Patientory (United States), Factom (United States)

What is Blockchain in Healthcare?

Blockchain in Healthcare is an effective technology that can help prevent data breaches in the healthcare industry. It is a secure and reliable method of storing, recording, and sharing sensitive information. The development in providing efficient health-care services is heavily dependent on advances in the information technology, and particularly in the ability to record and store information easily and economically and share it securely among disparate applications and systems.

Market Drivers:

Growing Threat of Counterfeit Drugs

Transparency & Immutability of the Distributed Ledger Technology

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

Cost-Effective & Secured Data Interoperability through Blockchain

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Blockchain in Healthcare Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Healthcare market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain in Healthcare

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Healthcare Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Healthcare market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

