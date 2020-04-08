Amarin to Host Conference Call on April 13, 2020 to Provide Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Results and Operational Update

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with management on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's preliminary first quarter 2020 financial results and provide an operational update on matters including COVID-19, the company’s planned appeal in the ongoing patent litigation related to VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in the United States and plans for international expansion.



A live question and answer period is not planned for the April 13th call as analysts and investors have already submitted questions to the company covering a wide range of topics, responses to which management plans to cover during the call. This conference call is not intended to replace the regularly scheduled call Amarin plans to hold in connection with its reporting of first quarter 2020 results. During that quarterly call management plans to respond to additional questions from analysts and investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

The conference call will take place on April 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 877-869-3847 within the United States, 201-689-8261 from outside the United States. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 34132. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin, together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, the European Union and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com .

