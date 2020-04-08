TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter 2020 Conference Call April 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter 2020 performance.



Telephone access is available by dialing 800-309-1256 or international 720-543-0314 (ID 557290). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Sameer Desai

Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



