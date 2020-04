Propane users can do their part by acting now and being prepared in the event of a flood

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country, Canadians must also be ready to face additional challenges as the flood season approaches.



Many municipalities and provincial governments have proactively taken steps to prepare for annual high water levels, and with social distancing and quarantine measures now in place, officials are also looking at different strategies to respond to rising water levels. The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) and propane retailers encourage residents to do their part and plan now to protect themselves and their property in the event of a flood.

“We are in unchartered territory in dealing with the COVID-19 virus and many Canadians are already under a great deal of stress,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President and CEO. “But if propane users are proactive and are prepared for flood warnings, they can help to alleviate additional pressure by ensuring they are emergency ready and keep their homes and family safe.”

The CPA’s Flood Safety Tips can help Canadians take concrete actions to be prepared when flood warnings are issued. Propane is among the safest fuels available – it is non-toxic and dissipates quickly if accidentally released – but it is important to always be cautious when floods occur. Floods can have serious effects on the structure of a home, so it is important to take precautions and follow the CPA’s simple safety measures.

Essential steps include:

anchoring fuel tanks to the floor – propane tanks, even full ones – will float in water;

learning how and where to shut off the gas supplies to your propane tank and appliances; and

making sure family members know the smell of propane – like rotten eggs or a skunk.

Other tips include keeping propane tank levels at optimum amounts as a flood could disrupt deliveries. Local propane retailers are only a quick phone call away for additional assistance with flood-proofing procedures and advice. If a home visit is required, propane retailers have implemented best practices during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of employees and customers while maintaining propane as an essential service.

“More than ever, safety in all aspects of our lives is paramount. We all have a role to play to maintain social distancing to stop COVID-19 and this includes being prepared for floods. We encourage Canadians to take action now and be prepared to protect themselves and their families if the need arises,” says St-Pierre.

For the full list of flood safety tips, view CPA’s Fact Sheet: Flood Safety for Propane Users or visit www.propane.ca .

About the Canadian Propane Association: With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

For more information, contact Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at info@propane.ca or phone 587-349-5876.

