Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2020 Results May 6; Hold Conference Call May 7

DALLAS, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.



Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 2465259

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, May 21, 2020 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 2465259

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.

About Berry

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact: Berry Corporation (bry) Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com



