Inmedix brings immuno-autonomics to the battle against COVID-19

Linkage sought between fatal cytokine storm risk and autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress profile.

Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., the leader in next-generation autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress testing in autoimmune disease, is bringing its signature concept, immuno-autonomics (1,2), to the battle against COVID-19.

Both infection and autoimmune disease result in activation of the immune system. Inmedix seeks to understand why an immune system overreacts in select individuals and how to reduce that activation to improve healthcare outcomes.

While most COVID-19 reactions are gradual and a self-limiting response creating neutralizing antibodies to destroy the virus, a subset of individuals have a profoundly exaggerated immune response resulting in detrimental and often life-threatening consequences, including cytokine storm and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advanced age, prior pulmonary, liver, kidney and cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and immunosuppression are expected to significantly impact COVID-19 prognosis and risk of severe illness.(3) However, with all such factors being equal, it is unknown what drives an individual immune system to extreme response. If such factors were identified, then mitigation could possibly reduce mortality and favor recovery.

Immuno-autonomics is the concept that immune function can be impacted by ANS stress. Inmedix, as well as many clinicians, ask if measuring and addressing ANS stress state may offer a more comprehensive approach to care, i.e. treat the disease, while also addressing the impact of stress on disease severity and treatment resistance.

As a survival reflex, fight-or-flight ANS stress responses often intensify immune activity through upregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, cytotoxic T-cells and many other mechanisms.(4) In turn, fight-or-flight stress is modulated within the brain by the ANS, which can be driven by genetic predisposition, individual life experiences and daily behaviors. Some families display more intense fight-or-flight activity than others and various life experiences and daily activities can either heighten that response or calm it.

In addition to new COVID-19 treatment and prevention research developing worldwide, Inmedix asks what may distinguish one individual from another leading to an immune system ramping its intensity to destructive overactivity.

“Asking questions is the cornerstone of progress, and many times, the best questions are unexpected,” says Inmedix CEO & Co-founder, Andrew J. Holman, MD. “Inmedix has made a habit of asking unexpected questions. Applying immuno-autonomics to COVID-19 is another example, and we look forward to doing what we can to add support to so many other dedicated researchers seeking answers in this most challenging and tragic healthcare crisis.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading the development of applications of next-generation, cloud-based heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

