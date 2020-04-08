Coronavirus - Kenya: In the last 24 hours a total of 305 samples have been tested
In the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 305 samples, out of which seven people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. All the seven are Kenyans.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
