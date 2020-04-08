Orgenesis Announces Joint Venture Agreement with RevaTis to Produce Muscle-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (mdMSC) as a Source of Exosomes and Other Cellular Products for the Development of Related Therapies

/EIN News/ -- JV to utilize RevaTis’s patented technique to obtain mdMSCs through a minimally invasive muscle biopsy and leverage mdMSC manufacturing capability



Plan to leverage Orgenesis’s autologous Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Biotech Platform to develop novel therapies and advance clinical trials

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated biotech company committed to lowering costs, accelerating commercialization, and transforming the delivery of cell and gene therapies (CGT) through its Point-of-Care (POCare) Platform, today announces a joint venture agreement with RevaTis S.A. (“RevaTis”). The goal of the JV is to advance the development of autologous therapies, including in-licensed therapies through Orgenesis’s partners, utilizing and banking muscle-derived mesenchymal stem cells (mdMSC) as a source of exosomes and other cellular products. RevaTis has developed a patented technique to obtain mdMSCs through a minimally invasive muscle micro-biopsy and produce mdMSCs utilizing a turnkey isolator system.

The goal of the JV is to build upon RevaTis’ initial success in animals to develop therapies and advance human trials by leveraging Orgenesis’s technical, clinical and regulatory expertise, as well as Orgenesis’s POCare Technologies. These technologies include automated/closed-systems, 3D printing, and bioreactor technologies. The JV will be dedicated to developing RevaTis' technology in humans.

Didier Serteyn, DVM, PhD, CEO of RevaTis, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Orgenesis, as we seek to advance a variety of promising cell therapies built around our proprietary processes to collect and produce mdMSCs. We selected Orgenesis as a result of their extensive experience in the field of autologous cell therapies, including technical, clinical and regulatory expertise. We expect that this will be valuable as we aim to advance our platform through commercialization. Importantly, Orgenesis’s unique POCare Platform provides a global network of hospitals and research institutes through which we can conduct clinical trials, with a goal to develop life-saving therapies.”

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, further noted, “RevaTis’s technologies are highly differentiated and ideally suited for our Cell & Gene Biotech Platform. We believe that this exclusive partnership with RevaTis further validates the significant value proposition of the Orgenesis vertically integrated business model. This model allows us to streamline the entire process of therapeutic development and delivery of cell therapies within the patient care setting through our Cell & Gene Biotech Platform. In addition, RevaTis has existing partnerships with research institutions in the US, the Middle East and India that will be highly complementary to our own POCare Network. We look forward to utilizing the Orgenesis Cell & Gene Biotech Platform with a goal to lower the costs and accelerate the timeline of bringing these innovative therapies through the clinic and potentially into commercialization.”

About RevaTis

RevaTis, a spin-off from Liege University in Belgium, was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to advanced regenerative medicine and cell therapy. RevaTis has developed an innovative and patented technique to obtain pluripotent mesenchymal stem cells through a minimally invasive muscle micro-biopsy. RevaTis’ technique involves the use of an aseptic isolator in a “turnkey” system, which meets GMP standards. Additional information is available at: https://www.revatis.com/ .

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a vertically integrated biotech company that is lowering costs, accelerating commercialization, and transforming the delivery of life saving cell and gene therapies (CGT). The Company’s CGT Biotech Platform consists of: (a) POCare Therapies, a therapeutic pipeline comprised of proprietary and licensed CGTs; (b) POCare Technologies, an integrated suite of proprietary and in-licensed technologies designed to enable onsite production and administration of CGTs within the patient care setting; and (c) POCare Network, a growing network of research institutions and hospitals through which the Company in licenses technologies or CGTs and out licenses POCare Therapies/CGTs and POCare Technologies. The Company also provides regulatory, pre-clinical/clinical development, and training services to support the POCare Network, either directly or through regional partners. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform, our ability to effectively use the net proceeds from the sale of Masthercell, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, the development of our POCare strategy, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our transdifferentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; our technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31 2019, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

