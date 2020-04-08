View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Begins Harvesting their Hemp Fields in Uruguay to Offer Hemp Seeds and BioMass Around the World.

/EIN News/ -- Company President issued an Import Permit from USDA for Cannabis from Uruguay.

Cali, Colombia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces they’ve begun harvesting their first lot of hemp in Uruguay, they are now drying the stalk and collecting seeds from Hemp Field 1 and will be harvesting the remaining fields this month. To see some pictures of the fields since planting to some harvesting click here . More recent pictures will be available soon once they overcome some technical difficulties at the farm in Uruguay.

Company President, John Campo, was issued an Import Permit on January 30, 2020 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the import of the whole cannabis plant, seeds, roots, stalk, leaves, and flower buds from Uruguay. To see a copy of the permit, click here .

The Company is collecting seeds and drying stalk, leaves, and flower, while they prepare shipments and/or processing. Cannabis companies from around the world are turning to South America to source medical marijuana and hemp, Sannabis’ unique position with operations both in Colombia and Uruguay makes them an attractive partner to companies seeking a foothold in this new industry. This article in Investor’s Business Daily last year highlights important facts about cannabis in South America, http://investors.com/news/marijuana-stocks-eye-south-america-cannabis-production/



Sannabis is also ready to launch a new product line in Colombia, there were delays caused by restrictions imposed by the Colombian government due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. To see their catalog of products, click here . The pricing shown are artificial and real pricing is being determined to launch in the coming weeks.

View Systems would also like to inform shareholders of significant strides on their security side of the business with improvements being made to their proprietary ViewScan Advanced Weapons Detection System and international orders. More information will be provided shortly.

“We are in a great position now to move our plan forward to create markets for our hemp from Uruguay, cannabis products in and from Colombia, and just as important our security products which have proof of concept with units installed and in use by the Federal government for 15 years +,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and co-founder of Sannabis S.A.S. “I believe we’re about to enter an accelerated growth stage,” continued Mr. Campo.

Any companies interested in establishing a relationship with Sannabis for sourcing hemp and/or finished products from Colombia or Uruguay are encouraged to contact the company at jcampo@viewsystems.com . View Systems will be making regular updates concerning their operations and future dividends.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com



View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf



Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com



