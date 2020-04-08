Super Sweet Farms, Inc. Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Sweet Farms, Inc. is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Since our founding, we Super Sweet Farms, Inc. have believed in providing quality produce with integrity and reliability. Tracing our products back to our growers across all our growing regions allows us to deliver on these values and comply with new buyer requirements. With iTrade’s traceability tools, we will continue to ensure consistent food safety and quality,” comments Judith Bryan, Food Safety Manager at Super Sweet Farms, Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Super Sweet Farms, Inc. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Super Sweet Farms, Inc. is committed to providing only the highest quality produce to consumers around the nation and strives to ensure the freshest taste year-round. Based in Sebring, Florida, Super Sweet Farms, Inc. maintains strict quality inspection levels to guarantee the signature Super Sweet flavor in every item. While both seedless and seeded watermelons constitute their hallmark crop, their brand covers all of your favorite varieties. With dependable delivery and a robust logistics network, Super Sweet Farms, Inc. is sure that its customers will be satisfied and full every time.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

