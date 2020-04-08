There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,888 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Kenya: A huge thank you to the heroes trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19

Over the past few months people’s energy, emotion and attention have been increasingly focused on coronavirus.

These heroes are tirelessly trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19.

A huge thank you!

#KomeshaCorona

