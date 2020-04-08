Coronavirus - Uganda: Dodta group of companies donates 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards COVID-19 response in Uganda

Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties.



