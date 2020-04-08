BIGDOG MOWER CO. EXPANDS “HEROES” PROGRAM TO INCLUDE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- HESSTON, Kan., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigDog Mower Co., a leading brand of residential turf equipment, today announced the expansion of its longstanding “Heroes” program, which provides first responders and active/retired military with a pricing discount. As the country battles COVID-19 pandemic, BigDog is proud to expand the program to include the front-line healthcare professionals who are risking their lives every day to treat patients and keep us safe.



“This discount is our small way of saying a heartfelt thank you to people who dedicate their lives to serving our country and our communities,” said Joe Wright, CEO of Excel Industries, the manufacturer of BigDog. “Watching our health care workers go well beyond the call of duty over the last few weeks made it clear to us that they too deserve our gratitude. It is through their tireless efforts that we will see our way through to the other side of this crisis.”

The expanded “Heroes” program enables qualifying individuals to receive 10% off the current retail price of all eligible BigDog mowers.

Who qualifies:

Healthcare professionals and clinical staff, including: doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nurse specialists, certified nurse midwives, certified registered nurse anesthetists, clinical social workers, physical therapists, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses

Members and veterans of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces

All active and retired firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics and EMTs

For additional details on the “Heroes” program, please visit https://www.bigdogmowerco.com/promotions/heroes . To learn more about BigDog Mower Co. and its products, or to locate your local BigDog dealer, visit www.bigdogmowerco.com .

About BigDog Mower Co.

BigDog Mower Co. is a premium brand of commercial and residential zero-turn mowers, and each product is backed by an exclusive 7-year warranty. BigDog is loyal to its customers, ensuring they are supported before, during and after a purchase through an experienced network of more than 600 U.S. dealers. BigDog Mower Co. is the sister brand of Hustler Turf, and manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

215-681-0770



