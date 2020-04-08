Anti-money Laundering Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Anti-money Laundering Systems Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

New Study Reports "Anti-money Laundering Systems Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Anti-money Laundering Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Anti-money Laundering Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Anti-money-laundering refers to a set of procedures, laws and regulations designed to stop the practice of generating income through illegal actions. Though anti-money-laundering laws cover a relatively limited number of transactions and criminal behaviors, their implications are far-reaching.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Anti-money Laundering Systems market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Oracle, Thomson Reuters,

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker's Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Anti-money Laundering Systems.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Anti-money Laundering Systems is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market is segmented into Transaction Monitoring System, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) System, Customer Identity Management System, Compliance Management System and other

Based on application, the Anti-money Laundering Systems Market is segmented into Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Anti-money Laundering Systems in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Manufacturers

Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-money Laundering Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Transaction Monitoring System

1.4.3 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) System

1.4.4 Customer Identity Management System

1.4.5 Compliance Management System

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Tier 1

1.5.3 Tier 2

1.5.4 Tier 3

1.5.5 Tier 4

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Anti-money Laundering Systems Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Systems Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 Thomson Reuters

13.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

13.2.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Systems Introduction

13.2.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

13.3 Fiserv

13.3.1 Fiserv Company Details

13.3.2 Fiserv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Systems Introduction

13.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development

13.4 SAS

13.4.1 SAS Company Details

13.4.2 SAS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SAS Anti-money Laundering Systems Introduction

13.4.4 SAS Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAS Recent Development

