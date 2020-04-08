LSI INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter fiscal 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsi-industries.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Call Dial-In: 877-407-4018 Conference ID: 13700841 Call Replay: 844-512-2921 Replay Passcode: 13700841

A replay of the conference call will be available between April 23, 2020 and May 7, 2020. To listen to a replay of the teleconference via webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsi-industries.com.



ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,200 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters and international subsidiaries. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsi-industries.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit the Investors section of our website at www.lsi-industries.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC

720.778.2415

LYTS@vallumadvisors.com



