Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Register Considerable Growth Rate by 2026: AMR

Increase in demand from healthcare sector for its usage in disposable medical products including gloves, face masks, and drapes along with surge in usage in personal care products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and others drive the growth of the global spunbond nonwovens market. The report offers an extensive analysis of key segments of the global spunbond nonwovens market based on type, application, material, end use industry, and region.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global spunbond nonwovens market is estimated to register a considerable growth rate from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, market player positioning, major segments, investment pockets, and competitive landscape. In addition, the report offers insights on market size & estimations for each segment and region for the base year and the forecast period.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global spunbond nonwovens market. However, varying prices of raw materials hinder the market growth up to certain extent. On the other hand, surge in investments in R&D activities and increase in demand from geotextiles present new pathways in the next few years.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key segments of the global spunbond nonwovens market based on type, application, material, end use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is further divided into disposable and non-disposable. The application segments analyzed in the report include crop cover, air filters, face mask, posters & banners, carry bags, and others.

Based on material, the research segments the market further into polyester, polyamide, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the report is sub-categorized into agriculture, personal care & hygiene, medical, packaging, automotive, and others. Geographically, the report is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. According to the report, surge in demand for hygiene products, disposable diapers, and wipes in countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading market players active in the global spunbond nonwovens market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Avgol Ltd., Fitesa S.A, Toray Industries, Inc., and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. The report offers insights on company overview, business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategies & developments of each market player.

