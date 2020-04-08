BILD Renovation and Custom Home awards recognize innovation, quality and customer service

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced their annual Renovation and Custom Home Awards via video conference this year to recognize the GTA’s top renovators and custom home builders.

Created by BILD in 1999, the Renovation and Custom Home Awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders for their innovation, quality of work, customer service and industry leadership.

BILD received a record 117 submissions in 25 categories that included Best Overall Space, Best Overall Renovation, Best Overall Custom Home and the coveted Custom Home Builder of the Year and Renovator of the Year awards. All submissions were evaluated by 28 industry professionals from across Canada who served as volunteer judges.

This year, the Renovator of the Year award went to Eurodale Design + Build for their commitment to customer service and their contribution to the overall image of the renovation industry. Eurodale Design + Build also won Best Innovative Renovation.

“Eurodale customers were impressed with the renovator’s quality workmanship and professionalism,” said Justin Sherwood, Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Communications. “True to the RenoMark brand, Eurodale’s clients were provided with a warranty for the work done and clients felt that the renovator went out of its way to deliver an outstanding project with excellent service and follow up.”

The award for Custom Home Builder of the Year went to Luxor Home Corporation. Luxor Homes clients felt that the builder went above and beyond to provide superior quality of work and outstanding customer service. Luxor Home Corporation also won Best Custom Home Kitchen.

Profile Custom Homes won the Best Overall Custom Home award for their project in Mississauga. The design and flow of the home blur the line between indoor and outdoor living areas. The modern design is softened by the use of wood and the integration of views of nature from every room of the home. They also won Best Custom Home over $2 Million, Best Custom Home Washroom, and Best Renovation (No Addition) over $500,000.

Best Overall Renovation went to Carmelin Design + Build. They also won Best Condominium Renovation under $200,000, and Best Renovation (No Addition) under $250,000. Both of these award-winning projects utilized high contrast colour features in the kitchen, while softening the floor through the continuous use of hardwood throughout the home. The integration of large windows, which are expertly orientated in the design, maximizes the infiltration of sunlight throughout the home.

Lifestyles by Baron’s Inc. won Best Overall Space Renovation. This home renovation is a testament to Lifestyles by Baron’s attention to detail and understanding the of their client’s wishes. The integration of soft-coloured stone and tile throughout the home provides an ambience of strength, while it relaxes and reassures the homeowner’s state-of-mind. Lifestyles by Baron’s Inc. also won Best Basement Renovation over $125,000, and Best Washroom Renovation.

“This year’s winners exemplify the quality, innovation, creativity and integrity that home owners can expect when working with professional RenoMark renovators and custom home builders,” said Mr. Sherwood.

All award winners are members of the national RenoMark program, which connects homeowners with professional renovators who have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific Code of Conduct. Contact information for all RenoMark renovators is accessible on www.renomark.ca.

A complete list of winners can be found in the latest blog at www.renomark.ca.

About RenoMark

RenoMark is Canada’s first and only not-for-profit national program to recognize professional renovators and custom home builders. The program has been providing peace of mind to homeowners looking to renovate their homes and work spaces since 2001 and boasts nearly 1,200 participating companies in eight provinces across Canada.

About BILD

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

