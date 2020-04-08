Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Flamengo Esports, Its League of Legends® Team, Returns to Play in CBLoL Brazil

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments, and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announces its return to league play, as the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”) resumes on April 10, 2020. Riot Games announced that the league schedule resumes this weekend and will continue with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday matches for the next three weeks, to offset the recent league shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We applaud Riot’s plan of action as they protect players through social distancing by moving matches away from the live studio venue. We look forward to further engaging with our amazing Flamengo Esports fans, as our team competes online from the Flamengo Esports gaming house in Sao Paolo. Simplicity Esports is committed to the long-term success of Flamengo Esports and intends to achieve profitability by the start of the next split in May. Long-term sustainability is essential as we pursue ownership of a franchise spot in CBLoL in the coming months.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

