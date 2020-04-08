Roji Health Intelligence Launches Population Health Solution for Patients at Risk of Severe COVID-19

New population health registry enables health care providers to reach out and monitor patients with highest risk levels

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist the health care provider community’s heroic efforts to combat COVID-19, Roji Health Intelligence has launched a new Population Health Registry for Patients at High Risk for Severe COVID-19. This unique patient registry, now up and running, helps providers track patients by multiple risk factors that lead to severe disease. A small, mission-driven company , Roji Health Intelligence has committed to help providers proactively manage the high risk to patients who either acquire COVID-19 or who must defer care during the pandemic. The company is offering the technology to its current clients at no additional cost.



“With more than 11 million Americans potentially at high risk, our goal is to help providers track, monitor, and communicate with patients whose underlying health conditions will make them more vulnerable to the most severe outcomes for COVID-19, so that their physicians can stay ahead of the curve, keep them informed and monitor their health,” said Roji Health Intelligence Co-founder and CEO Theresa Hush.

Hush added, “As many patients are being asked to put off routine care to meet the exceptional demands of the pandemic, this High Risk registry will enable providers to quickly identify those patients with underlying medical conditions who need close monitoring and outreach for telemedicine appointments, symptoms requiring testing, protocols for self-isolation, status checks, and other essential communications. Our experienced team of consultants and health care professionals will customize the registry and tailor processes to help them proactively manage these chronically ill patients.”

According to Thomas Dent, M.D., Roji Health Intelligence Co-founder and Medical Director, “The need to track and monitor these at-risk individuals will intensify as social distancing requirements inevitably extend for weeks and, possibly, months. Some may ‘disappear’ from regular schedules due to the onslaught of urgent COVID-19 patients, or as providers become so overwhelmed that they cannot handle even routine telemedicine appointments. Providers must be prepared for long-term management of vulnerable patients whose existing medical conditions may worsen without routine visits and ongoing health maintenance.”

The new Roji registry will help providers more easily meet demand under these extreme conditions without additional internal resources. The Population Health Registry for Patients at High Risk for Severe COVID-19 filters providers' data for millions of patients and determines who will need urgent contact. A distinguishing feature of this registry is the use of actual clinical data and relevant CDC risk factors—including prescription information and identified patient data—to calculate risk.



Among the benefits provided by the Roji High Risk Registry, providers will be able to:

Perform outreach to patients to educate, connect with resources, and schedule ongoing care;

Inform patients how to access providers if COVID-19 is suspected, including testing instructions;

Monitor patients with early or light stages of COVID-19;

Schedule telemedicine appointments;

Track separate classes of risks by age and other factors;

Create continued surveillance, for patients where COVID-19 is acquired;

Manage patients' individual conditions that pose risk for disease.

About Roji Health Intelligence

Founded in 2002, Chicago-based Roji Health Intelligence is a health care technology company dedicated to helping health care systems, providers, and patients achieve better health outcomes and affordability through data-driven tools. CEO Theresa Hush is an experienced health care executive who has worked in the public, non-profit, and private health care sectors to create access to affordable health care, especially for disadvantaged populations. President and Medical Director Thomas Dent, M.D., is a Family Medicine physician who practiced for many years in clinical settings and then applied his knowledge to train physicians and to organize physicians to deliver quality care.

