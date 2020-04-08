TELUS Health enables 26,000 Canadian family doctors to conduct virtual visits with their patients to reduce exposure risk

Canada’s leading health IT company adds patient videoconferencing to its electronic medical records in Québec

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Health announced it is enabling 26,000 Canadian family doctors to conduct virtual visits with their patients by seamlessly integrating this functionality into its electronic medical records (EMRs) offering. TELUS Health has accelerated the development of this virtual video functionality in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now that physicians across the country can use virtual care fee codes. Offered as a free service for the first four months, this new feature allows physicians to virtually support their own roster of patients while maintaining continuity of care and fully up-to-date health records.



“Situations like the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to panic and rampant misinformation, making it all the more important for physicians to connect with our patients,” says Dr. Michel Hebert, Family Physician and TELUS Health Medical Director. “An easy to use technology that is already integrated into my practice’s current system gives me a convenient way to see my patients virtually and answer their questions in a safe and secure manner.”

The new virtual care feature empowers physicians to book appointments, conduct video consultations and update patient records all within their EMR. Available from desktop, smartphone or tablet, the fully integrated virtual visit feature is mobile and eliminates the need to switch between multiple digital tools for seamless workflow, easing the burden on physicians and allowing them to focus more of their time on patient care. The intuitive video call interface can then be placed side-by-side with the physician’s other EMR features, allowing them to take notes and review patient records at the same time. Meanwhile, patients can open the appointment link from their web browser, whether on their desktop computer or mobile device, and have the video appointment with their primary care physician. The feature offers both full audio and video capabilities, as well as a chat function through which written messages can be exchanged.

“Now, more than ever, we need to equip Canadian clinicians with the right digital tools to provide effective healthcare and ensure continuity of care for their patients,” says Luc Vilandré, President, TELUS Health and Payment Solutions. “We’ve worked around the clock to make EMR-integrated virtual care available much sooner, giving our physicians the ability to conduct virtual consultations via video while leveraging digital records and information.”

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology solutions such as home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, virtual care, benefits and pharmacy management as well as personal emergency response services. TELUS Health is leveraging the power of technology to improve access to care and revolutionize the flow of health information to create better outcomes for Canadians while facilitating collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jill Yetman

TELUS PR Team

416-992-2639

jill.yetman@telus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef11dee0-bbd2-446f-9413-34fb65e5a0ab

TELUS Health TELUS Health enables EMR-integrated virtual visits for 26,000 Canadian physicians in response to COVID-19 pandemic.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.