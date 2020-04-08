Fluent, Inc. Announces Donation of $100,000 to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading performance marketing company today announced that it will donate $100,000 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its overarching response to the global crisis.



Funds will go to Sheltering Arms , an NYC-based social services organization and longtime beneficiary of Fluent’s support, as well as United Way , a non-profit dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world. In conjunction with this effort, Fluent has also pledged to match team members’ donations to the COVID-19-related causes they are supporting during this time.

“Amidst this period of rapid change, we are making it a top priority to extend aid and support not only to our employees, but also the communities where they live and work,” said Matt Conlin, President of Fluent. “With the coronavirus outbreak having a particularly severe impact in New York City – the home of Fluent’s headquarters – it is crucial that the city’s most vulnerable communities can continue to rely on the services offered by Sheltering Arms and United Way.”

“We do not yet know the full extent of the impact that COVID-19 will have on New York City, but we do know that the children, youth, and families we serve need us now more than ever,” said Elizabeth McCarthy, CEO, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services. “We are so grateful for our generous supporters like Fluent who make it possible for us to continue providing vital programs and services to thousands of New Yorkers.”

Supporting Sheltering Arms’ mission to enhance the education, well-being, and development of children and their families across NYC for several years, Fluent has recently added United Way to its roster of beneficiaries. “As part of its COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, United Way is mobilizing to provide accurate information and services to those in need across each of the cities where Fluent operates,” said Matt Conlin. “As we continue to expand into new regions, we are proud to support an organization with a powerful mission and global impact.”

“We all are fortunate to live in a community that has consistently proven its generosity to those in need,” said United Way of Greater Kansas City President and CEO, Brent Stewart. “The generous gift from Fluent is yet another example of how businesses in the Kansas City region are giving at this critical time. At United Way, we call this ‘Kansas City taking care of its own.’ That need for caring for our people – our community – has never been more acute than as a result of this pandemic. We are so appreciative of the support from Fluent, AdParlor, and other businesses across our region.”

United Way of Palm Beach County has also thanked Fluent for the generous donation stating, “As a community champion in Boca Raton, Fluent's donation will be used to meet urgent needs like ensuring those impacted by the unintended consequences during this unprecedented time have access to the basics like food and financial stability. We appreciate Fluent and their support.”

Last week, Fluent also announced the launch of Fluent Pulse , an ongoing insights initiative designed to track consumer sentiment and impact on everyday life as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak. Fluent Pulse will publish new insights each Tuesday morning along with consumers’ reactions to other milestone events that may occur outside of this cycle.

“Our donations to Sheltering Arms and United Way are just one component of Fluent’s larger response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Matt Conlin. “Surveying over 1.85 million consumers for the first installment of Fluent Pulse, we are proud to contribute our media inventory, survey capabilities, and personnel to help businesses and municipalities best respond to the needs of consumers during this uncertain time.”

In addition to publishing weekly updates to the Fluent Pulse site, Fluent is partnering with the Ad Council to help extend the reach and impact of COVID-19 response messaging as the pandemic continues to evolve. Along with other industry leaders, Fluent will donate audience targeting segments to help reach and empower millennials and those at the highest risk for COVID-19 with the information they need to slow the spread of the virus.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Sheltering Arms

At Sheltering Arms, our goal is to foster a society where every child and family we serve will have the opportunity to succeed and thrive. We address the effects of social inequity in the most challenged communities in New York City. Our innovative programs and compassionate services measurably enhance the education, well-being, and development of children, their families, and communities. We have maintained an unwavering commitment to our mission since 1823.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org . Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

Contact

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(917) 310-2070

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com







