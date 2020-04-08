SOCIAL SCIENCE EXPERT SERI IRAZOLA JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS PRINCIPAL ASSOCIATE

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seri Irazola, Ph.D., a social science expert with nearly two decades of experience, has joined Abt Associates as a principal associate. She will play a leading role in Abt’s work on violence prevention, behavioral health, criminal justice, child welfare, and public health.

“Seri is an experienced professional who understands the need for intersectional work that can bring together different aspects of Abt’s expertise,” says Christopher Spera, Ph.D., Abt division vice president of Health & Environment.

Irazola comes to Abt from Giving Science Dimension (GSD) LLC, where she was co-founder and chief executive officer, and prior to that she served in senior roles at ICF International and the Urban Institute. At GSD, she authored nearly a dozen white papers, led an evaluation of Department of Justice-funded tools to assist original victims in cases of wrongful conviction, and helped establish a business plan to re-purpose closed prisons into trade schools. Irazola also previously served as Director of the Department of Justice Office of Research and Evaluation.

She holds a Ph.D. in Justice, Law, and Society and an M.S. in Justice and Public Policy from American University and a B.S. from the University of Michigan.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives worldwide. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. http://www.abtassociates.com

Stan Crock Abt Associates 301 347-5402 stan_crock@abtassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.