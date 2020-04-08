HYCU® and Daiwabo Information System Offer Japanese Companies Free Backup to Support Business Continuity During COVID-19 Pandemic

Emergency Initiative to Help Japanese Businesses Dealing with The Rise of Remote Workers

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup and recovery, announced today an initiative designed to support Japanese companies looking to facilitate the rise of remote workers during the country’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus). This new initiative provides unlimited backup to all new customers free of charge until June 30, 2020.

Hiroyuki Matsumoto, Representative Director, President of Daiwabo Information System (DIS), noted, "We have been promoting telework in the market from the perspective of working style reforms and crisis management responses. In addition to this Free Backup program provided by HYCU, we will actively support the construction of a safe telework environment by enhancing our system services and support."

“We have never been a company to stand back and watch while things unfold,” said Simon Taylor, HYCU’s CEO. “At this point in time, any company that is dealing with the unexpected rise of self-quarantining and moving critical workers to a remote or at home situation is disruption enough. The least we can do is to offer our support as businesses try to deal with unanticipated costs and significant transition in supporting both workers but ultimately in being able to support their own customers.”

As corporate Japan is dealing with the health recommendations of Japanese Health Officials to prevent further infection centers, businesses are falling in line. Another multi-national personal care company recently told 5,000 workers at its headquarters to remain home. While another company recently told 8,000 employees to telework. Other major Japanese businesses have told employees to avoid groups of six or more. Others are shutting down all travel. HYCU and DIS believe they too should contribute to minimize the impact to Japanese businesses. To help streamline initial setup and offset additional costs for remote workers, HYCU will now offer HYCU backup service for on-premises and public cloud customers free of charge until June 30.

Gurcharan Singh, Territory Manager at HYCU, added, “Now is not the time to sit back and hope for the best. As many companies have taken measures to support the fight against the pandemic for their own staffs and workers, we are committed to supporting those businesses dealing with this disruption.” Details and information on how to take advantage of the offer is available at https://info.hycu.com/ja/hycu-backup-free-for-three-months.

About Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

As one of Japan’s leading distributors of IT-related products, DIS supplies such products, purchased from around 1,200 makers and suppliers, both at home and abroad, to end users across the country, through our network of around 19,000 dealers in Japan. Operating roughly 90 sales bases throughout the country, we have a well-established and community-based sales system, and can respond to a wide-range of requests from our customers, as a friendly and trustworthy distributor. More information is available at https://www.pc-daiwabo.co.jp/english/

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Azure Cloud, Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide and more than 10 ISVs to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Azure Cloud and Google Cloud Platform, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

