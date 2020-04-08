Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Insights, 2019-2026 – Research Dive

Research Dive Published, Insights Study on Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market. The research report gives overviews on driving forces and restraints, segmentation overview, regional insights, Top Key Players and their Strategies .

Pune, India, April 08, 2020 -- Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Analysis:

As per the study of Research Dive, the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is projected to register a revenue of $189.1 million by 2026, surging at a CAGR of 4.1%.





Drivers and Restraint:

The availability of a large number of ideas for DIY projects along with rising the popularity of DIY online platforms is one of the key factors for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth. For example, in 2018, popular player Pinterest has seen 450% huge growth in the users searching for DIY projects. Moreover, massive growth in urbanization coupled with growing disposable incomes in the developing nations are some of the major factors are that anticipated to boost the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth. For instance, the urban population is projected to grow by approximately 2.5 billion dwellers in between the year 2018 and 2050, across the globe. Contrary to this, lack of availability and better quality of the desired products, and less number of experts working in the operations of DIY home improvement tools are restraining the growth of the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market, over the projected period. However, there are many online guides available on the internet which provide information about eco-friendly DIY projects. Trends such as regrowing veggies, making planters, and many others are becoming famous among people. For example, old coffee tins or mason jars are significantly utilized as recycled planters. Clients are mainly focussing on the lower-cost technique of the growing herbs indoors in small spaces and big kitchens. These latest environmental trends are further anticipated to create significant opportunities for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market.

﻿Segmentation Overview:﻿

Based on the types, the global Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is majorly categorized into building materials, décor and indoor garden, lighting, electrical work materials, tools and hardware, painting, wallpaper, and Supplies, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring repair and replacement materials. Décor and indoor garden is the rapidly growing segment and it shall generate a revenue of $23.3 million by the end of 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 4.4%, over the projected period. A rise in the population of employed women along with an increase in the women’s involvement for home decoration activities is anticipated to boost the market growth.



Based on the distribution channel, the global Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is bifurcated into offline and online. The online segment has a significant growth in the global market and it is anticipated to generate a revenue of $84.9 million, during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the availability of DIY products on the online shopping platform.

Regional Insights:

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market for the Asia-Pacific region will cross $43.3 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 4.6%. Leading market players are emphasizing more on collaboration for the inventions of cutting edge DIY products in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India; this is projected to fuel the Asian Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth.

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market for the North America region is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.7% by generating revenue of $71.5 million, during the forecast period. The huge growth in luxury real estate in nations like in the US and Canada is anticipated to generate massive demand for DIY products and it is projected to drive the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth.

Itsy Bitsy Toolstation Home Depot Product Authority, LLC Amazon.com, Inc Walmart India K-GROUP UBYLD RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED flipkart.com. Lowe's UBUY CO.

