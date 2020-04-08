SparqOne and Kushy Punch Team Up to Create Cannabis Cares Campaign in California

/EIN News/ -- Discounted Pricing Now Available for Iconic Edibles Brand



Los Angeles, California, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SparqOne, the fastest-growing distribution company in California, and Kushy Punch, a leading edibles brand, announced today they have teamed up to offer special discount pricing to dispensaries throughout California as part of their newly launched Cannabis Cares program.

“During these very difficult times, we felt it was important to give back to our community of patients and customers. We reached out to Kushy Punch and they immediately jumped onboard,” said SparqOne General Manager Andrew Dorsett. “By lowering the cost of their gummies by nearly 30 percent, Kushy Punch has enabled us to get more products onto shelves and out to patients, where it is needed most during this critical time.”



Dorsett continued, “This is part of our Cannabis Cares campaign, and we welcome the support of other great brands throughout the state to likewise lower their wholesale prices so shops can survive, while also passing savings along to their customers.”



Santa Ana-based dispensary From the Earth was one of the first shops to join the effort. Vice President of Distribution John Cortner commented, “This is a terrific initiative led by Kushy Punch to lower the cost of cannabis. We share their vision and have reduced the retail price of all of our KP products. It’s our small contribution to a great need.”



To learn more about Cannabis Cares, visit www.sparqone.com.

ABOUT SPARQONE

SparqOne is a licensed distributor and manufacturer (Licenses C11-0000640-LIC and CDPH-10004079). SparqOne is headquartered in North Hollywood, California and curates premium cannabis brands for distribution throughout the state.

ABOUT KUSHY PUNCH

Kushy Punch is an award-winning brand of full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California and Michigan. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.com, www.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch.

