JAGGAER Ramps up Support, Helping Customers Mitigate Risk and Maintain EBITDA During the Coronavirus Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many organizations of all sizes around the globe are experiencing a wide variety of unexpected and unplanned supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, in many cases they are exposed to problems and risks that might have already existed but have come to the fore as a result of the crisis: the supply chain is only as strong as the weakest link. As Michael Larner, Principal Analyst at ABI Research advises , “To mitigate supply chain risks, manufacturers should not only not source components from a single supplier but also, as COVID-19 has highlighted, shouldn’t source from suppliers in a single location.”



Unprecedented demand is putting pharmaceutical and healthcare companies under strain, while retailers have felt the pressure of panic-buying by consumers facing long periods of lock-down. At the same time, many companies face reduced cash flow. “At times like these, revenues fall but expenses don’t. In addition to aggressively managing the continuity of supply, now is the time for firms facing financial difficulties, in particular in sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, airlines and non-essential retail, to optimize all indirect material and variable spend,” says Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER.

JAGGAER is uniquely well placed to support existing customers to optimize supply chain efficiency and implement new approaches. “We are working closely with customers to help them through the current difficulties with dynamic replanning and reprioritization. With JAGGAER spend analytics, companies are better able to identify areas where they can retain more cash in the business. It is also vital to have supply chain visibility and risk mitigation strategies in place, and here too we are putting JAGGAER’s rich experience at our customers’ disposal. Intelligent and structured spend analysis, sourcing and eProcurement strategies, based on digital solutions, can proactively provide insight to activate and deploy emergency plans to face a range of difficult circumstances,” says Bureau.

As we transition through this unfortunate situation many companies will alter how they manage their supply chains today. Bureau says, “It is critically important that risk and resilience is built into supply chain strategies, especially in direct procurement. Most companies have contingency and business continuity plans for disruptions of various sorts but coronavirus, which is putting whole regions of the world out of action, at least temporarily, is a whole new ball game.”

JAGGAER’s business model means that it is in a very strong position to get through the COVID-19 crisis. “We regard it as a duty to leverage these strengths to help customer organizations that are more vulnerable. And we have a broader responsibility to do our bit to help the global economy emerge from the crisis stronger and more resilient than when we entered it,” concludes Bureau.

JAGGAER is actively reaching out to its customer base to offer additional support. The company is presenting a webinar with Philip Ideson, Founder and Managing Director, Art of Procurement , on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. EST entitled, “Covid-19: Your Procurement Response Strategy”.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source-to-Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER integrates with most all ERPs, can transact on one single platform or easily complement existing systems to drive more value and holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management provider.

