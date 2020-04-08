Vir Biotechnology to Host Key Opinion Leader Call and Present Update on Phase 1/2 HBV Clinical Trial with siRNA VIR-2218

Company to Host Conference Call on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm PT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader call and present an update on its Phase 1/2 hepatitis B virus (HBV) clinical trial with small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) VIR-2218 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT.



The call will feature a presentation by Dr. Edward J. Gane, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit at Auckland City Hospital. Dr. Gane, who also serves as an advisor to Vir, will provide an update on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VIR-2218, along with Vir management.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About VIR-2218

VIR-2218 is a subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the company’s collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus, and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the potential benefits of VIR-2218 and the timing of VIR-2218 data disclosures. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical trials and delays or disruptions on our business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

