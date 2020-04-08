CERES ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES CLASS A RESTRICTED VOTING SHARES AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON APRIL 13, 2020

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Neo Exchange under the symbol “CERE.U” and Warrants to trade under the symbol “CERE.WT”

TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceres Acquisition Corp. (the “Corporation”) announces that the securities underlying the Corporation’s Class A restricted voting units (trading symbol: CERE.UN) on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“Neo Exchange”), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a “Class A Restricted Voting Share”) and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), will commence trading separately on the Neo Exchange at the start of trading on April 13, 2020. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols “CERE.U” and “CERE.WT”, respectively.



The Corporation’s sponsor is Ceres Group Acquisition Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”), a limited liability company managed by certain officers and directors of the Corporation. The Corporation’s strategy is to leverage its directors’ and officers’ and the Sponsor’s executive leadership and entrepreneurial expertise, strong marketing and brand capabilities, and investment experience and network in order to identify and execute an attractive qualifying transaction.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Ceres Acquisition Corp.

The Corporation is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction.

About Ceres Group Acquisition Sponsor, LLC.

The Sponsor is a limited liability company formed under the laws of Nevada.



