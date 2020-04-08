GR8 People’s Talent CRM Technology Recognized by G2 as a Spring 2020 High Performer

For the fourth consecutive quarter, GR8 People achieves high performer status for Candidate Relationship Management software.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, has been named a “High Performer” in the Talent CRM category by business technology review platform G2. This marks the fourth quarter in a row that GR8 People has achieved high performer status.



“Nearly everything we knew about the talent acquisition landscape has changed overnight,” observes CEO Diane Smith. “However, one aspect that will remain constant is that the ability to manage an organization’s relationship with talent effectively in the coming weeks and months will make a big difference to a solid business recovery as we emerge from the current COVID-19 crisis. Candidate relationship management software like GR8 CRM is essential to the nurturing and engagement activities that will position these teams—and their organizations—for success.”

The G2 Spring 2020 Grid® Reports are based on a unique algorithm that calculates in real time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. GR8 People’s continued ranking in the High Performer quadrant for candidate relationship management software is a direct result of being highly rated for both Usability and Quality of Support by verified customer reviews .

As Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral notes, “We have many customers that are facing an even greater need for talent today as their organizations adapt to rapidly changing business conditions. For these talent acquisition teams, the ability to immediately tap into qualified, interested and available candidates that are already in their Talent CRM has allowed them to meet this increased demand.”

#BeSupportive: Free Virtual Recruiting Event Management Software

Given that hiring strategies have gone virtual due to the impacts of COVID-19, recruiters need tools to help them nurture and engage candidates who attend a virtual recruiting event. In response, GR8 People is making its virtual recruiting event management solution available for free through June 30, 2020.

The solution makes it possible for TA teams to efficiently and effectively:

Engage talent with pre- and post-event communications

Create a branded landing page for each event

Automate communications for registration, self-scheduling and reminders

Pre-screen attendees to move them through the pipeline more quickly

Smith adds, “It was important to our team that the tools we chose to offer address the shifts taking place while offering fast, turnkey implementation. And, because we’re providing these tools at no cost or obligation to any talent acquisition team—you don’t need to be a GR8 People customer—allows for the easy export of candidate data after each event. Because that’s what it means to truly be supportive at this unprecedented moment in time.”

Learn more about GR8 People’s free virtual recruiting event management solution here: https://www.gr8people.com/coronavirus-support.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage and hire talent. With campus and event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility and business intelligence.

Contact

Alex Adams

aadams@gr8people.com

215-693-1192



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.