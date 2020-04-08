There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,936 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation of supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Sarrai Group donated supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response.

- 20,000 kgs of sugar

- 5,000 bags of wheat flour

- 10,000 bars soap

- 10,000 litres of sanitisers

The supplies received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Dr. Diana Atwine will be distributed to health workers countrywide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
