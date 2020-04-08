Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market
Robotic process automation (RPA) tools perform "if, then, else" statements on structured data, typically using a combination of user interface (UI) interactions, or by connecting to APIs to drive client servers, mainframes or HTML code. An RPA tool operates by mapping a process in the RPA tool language for the software "robot" to follow, with runtime allocated to execute the script by a control dashboard. This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
UiPath
Automation Anywhere
WinAutomation
IBM
Blue Prism
PEGA
WorkFusion
Nintex
Automate
AutomationEdge
ReadSoft
TrueSight
Oracle
ProcessRobot
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
