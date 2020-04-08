PVB Interlayers Market to reach US $5 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Key Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape, Leading Players and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The surge in the adoption of glass in solar power plants and automotive is expected to drives the demand for Global PVB Interlayers Market

Renewable energy is seen as the ultimate solution for energy crisis across the globe. Solar power is seen as a sustainable alternative. The break-even achieved while using solar energy can be achieved earlier if solar power plant efficiency is managed and maintained well. Cleaning glass helps improve the efficiency of a solar power plant. Interlayers enable the usage of glass in solar power plant

The global PVB interlayers market size is projected to reach around USD 5 billion by 2025. PVB interlayers exhibit properties better than conventional encapsulates and plastic materials. Glass with PVB interlayer provides better solar energy capture and improves the efficiency of the solar power plant. In addition to this, cleaning glass is comparatively easier and cleaning is also more efficient. This is expected to drive the growth of interlayers market.

Structural PVB interlayers are comparatively lagging to standard ones. However, it is expected to gain and grow in the forecast period. In this case also standard interlayers will keep leading the market.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global PVB interlayers and different end user industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the PVB interlayers and glass market in market drivers, restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as important local vendors.

The global PVB interlayers market has strong competition among the market players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of PVB end users, the market is categorized into Building and Construction, Automotive and Photovoltaic. PVB interlayers consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period 2019 -2025. Factors driving the growth are increased demand for armored vehicles, better automotive glass and improving display technologies for automotive. Solar power plants are also adopting to PVB interlayers helping further growth in demand for PVB interlayers.

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to have fast growth in forecast period. Asia Pacific is growing due to presence of many emerging economies and investment in its new buildings, renewable energy and alternate fuel vehicles. Due to recent pandemic and slowdown in automotive demand a little slow growth is expected at the start of the forecast period.

The major players of the global PVB interlayers market are Saflex, Kuraray, Genau Manufacturing Company, Huakai Plastic, Willing Lamiglass Materials, Sekisui Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, EVERLAM, Jiangxi Huatesheng New Material Limited Company, BANDA PVB COMPANY and others. As of 2018, the market moderately consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe.

Along with PVB supplier glass suppliers also play an important role in PVB interlayers. The demand for PVB interlayers is also directly in relation to the glass demand and supply. The recent trends of embedding multicolor-multifunctional displays in automotive windshields is expected to change the dynamics of automotive glass as well as interlayers. There are few substitutes available in the market which are explained in this report in Porter’s five forces analysis. Companies are looking forward for inorganic and organic growth strategies and we have explained them in competitive landscape section

