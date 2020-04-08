KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A NEW LINE OF AIR DISINFECTION PRODUCTS

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , CA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- April 8, 2020 -KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a proprietary product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today it has secured exclusive North and South American production and distribution rights for an air purification and disease destruction product line that utilizes the Kronos(R) CORE technology that has been developed by Kronos to produce, market and distribute commercial and residential air purification products, bacteriological and virus destruction devices. The agreement provides Kronos with the exclusive license to manufacture, use and sell these products in the Americas. The first products are scheduled to launch this month with some already available via http://www.shop.kronosati.co

These products are being marketed under trademarks, KRONOS® AIR 5G® and AIRDOG®

The Manufacturer has historically worked with Dr. V. Gorobets, PHD, who now leads Kronos R&D on the development of a portfolio of standalone air purification products for the health care, residential and hospitality markets. The Company is planning to apply to the FDA in order to achieve product certification for use of these products in medical facilities.

The Company’s marketing efforts will focus on government entities, including state and federal hospitals, medical offices and research laboratories as well as residential markets.

"The results obtained in prior tests make it possible to recommend with a high degree of confidence that the Kronos CORE technology built devices can be used in hospitals dealing with infectious diseases and in clinical and diagnostic laboratories which diagnose infectious diseases, after obtaining the FDA clearance," stated Dr V. Gorobets.

"In the times of a global pandemic, there is a great need for the specialized air disinfection in medical institutions where there are a lot of bed-ridden patients and patients with serious conditions in hospices, nursing homes and assisted living facilities."

“Our new products will allow the air quality in the hospitals to comply with the latest sanitary and hygienic State and Federal requirements in terms of pathogenic microorganisms content in the air,”-added Mr. Julius Toth, Company’s COO.

"We are pleased to have signed this Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution agreement and we believe this is currently our best channel to leverage and extend our leading capabilities in Air purification and disinfection technology development into the world of the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) markets," said Michael Rubinov, President. "With Kronos’ reputation and position in the market we are looking forward to the opportunity to apply our expertise in innovative ways to solve real-time needs."

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development and production company that significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and reduce energy consumption. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are a broad range of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos devices. Examples of immediate addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

The Company has expanded its business plan and has entered into new market segments while continuing to market air purifiers and other consumer products.

Forward looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

