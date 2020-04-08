Personal Cloud Market to reach $68 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, Key Stakeholders, Drivers, Restraints, Strategic Initiatives, Expansion Plans and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The rising demand for operational efficiency and reduced cost has led to personal cloud market growth. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the personal cloud market in North America

A personal cloud comprises an assembly of information and digital services that can be accessed via any location by the user given with a privilege to access data. It enables users to edit, synchronize, and store the content thus facilitating sharing data over various platforms. The personal cloud includes online cloud, NAS device cloud, home-made cloud, and service device cloud. Personal clouds have numerous advantages such as cheap cost, capacity for bigger data storage, and accessibility through various devices.

The global personal cloud market size is anticipated to reach USD 68 billion by 2025. The propagation of digital content, growth in the usage of the internet, as well as the need for disaster recovery & contingency policies are a few of the key factors anticipated to boost the industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, developments in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are also fuelling the demand for personal cloud market growth.

Based on the type segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are direct, and indirect. In 2019, the direct segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the personal cloud market throughout the forecast period. However, the indirect segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The major share of indirect revenue is likely to come from the North American region since the sale of electronic components is the highest within the region.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global personal cloud by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the personal cloud industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global personal cloud market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global personal market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the personal cloud storage, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the personal cloud market in North America.

The major players of the global personal cloud market are Google, Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Dropbox, Box, Seagate, Western Digital, Synchronoss, Egnyte, Buffalo Technology, Funambol, SugarSync, D-Link. The personal cloud market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

